Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $257,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $148,823,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $91,673,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 387,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

