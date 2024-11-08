Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 7,602 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,719,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,752,000 after buying an additional 326,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 4,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 571,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

X stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

