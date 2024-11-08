Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 8,556 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,480,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

