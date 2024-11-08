Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,700 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

FIP stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

