Stephens Inc. AR Sells 128 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.17 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.21 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

