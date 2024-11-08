Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,000 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ferrovial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

FER opened at $38.91 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

