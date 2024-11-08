Stephens Inc. AR Sells 24,930 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 200.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $173.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

