Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,128 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

