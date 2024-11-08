Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:UTF opened at $25.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
