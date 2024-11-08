Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.