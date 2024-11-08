Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 247,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

