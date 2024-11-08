Stephens Increases SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $10.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,538,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 751,126 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

