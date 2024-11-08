Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMMT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.