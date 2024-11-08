Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,595,000 after acquiring an additional 677,036 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,003,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

