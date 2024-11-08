TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

