Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 415.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

