The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 266.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $190.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $198.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

