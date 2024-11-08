The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 222.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.