The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.