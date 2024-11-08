Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,442 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Transocean alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Trading Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.78. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.