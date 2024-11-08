TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday.

TriMas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

