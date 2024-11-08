TriMas’ (TRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,298,000 after buying an additional 51,701 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in TriMas by 216.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.