Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 386.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,334.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

