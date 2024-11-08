United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,862,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $27,850,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

