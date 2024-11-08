Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Upstream Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UPB opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

In other Upstream Bio news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc bought 1,175,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erez Chimovits purchased 825,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

