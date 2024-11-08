US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,444 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 168,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 314.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 110,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $6,626,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $93.52 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

