US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in PVH by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PVH by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

