US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,281 shares of company stock worth $8,826,761. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.