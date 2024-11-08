US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $212,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $77.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.