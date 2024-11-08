US Bancorp DE Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. XN LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

