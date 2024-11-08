US Bancorp DE Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

CPB stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

