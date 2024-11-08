US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 1.9 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.