US Bancorp DE Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.