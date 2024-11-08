US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE E opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

