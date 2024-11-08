US Bancorp DE Sells 1,153 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 186.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ARM by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $150.65 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

