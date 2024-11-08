US Bancorp DE Sells 1,851 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 34.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 50.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NYSE:MODG opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

