US Bancorp DE Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

