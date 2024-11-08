US Bancorp DE Trims Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 68.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

