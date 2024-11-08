Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,570,000 after buying an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,973,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

