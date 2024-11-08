Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 391 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.