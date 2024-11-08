Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.87 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

