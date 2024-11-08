Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $265.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.47 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

