Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 22,478 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 298.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Read Our Latest Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.