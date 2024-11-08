Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.42. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,004,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,721,549.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 39,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $188,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 920,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,014.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,004,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,721,549.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,544 shares of company stock worth $4,992,952. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,483,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.