Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

VRNA stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.42. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 39,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $188,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,014.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $188,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 920,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,014.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,752.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,139,544 shares of company stock worth $4,992,952 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 255,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

