Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.