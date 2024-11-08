Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRTX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $502.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 714.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

