Veru’s (VERU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Veru Stock Down 1.3 %
Veru stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.47.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Veru
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
