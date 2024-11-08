Veru’s (VERU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Veru Stock Down 1.3 %

Veru stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

About Veru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 26.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,063,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,578 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 332,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 240,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veru by 1,718.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 419,374 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

