Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,506,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.