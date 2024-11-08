Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

