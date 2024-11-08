Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Trex by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $71.88 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

